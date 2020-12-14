Aberdeen church embraces virtual worship ahead of Christmas

An Aberdeen church is turning to technology to help its congregation celebrate Christmas.

With limited numbers permitted at services and no singing allowed, services have taken on a very different look at Ferryhill Parish Church since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

However, minister Peter Johnston has continued to find new ways to keep regular churchgoers involved.

Having used technology to celebrate Easter, Rev Johnston is once again giving the congregation the opportunity to worship over the festive period.

QR codes, which can be scanned using mobile phones, have been placed on trees around the church building.

Each code provides access to a video version of a different carol or prayer.

Rev Johnston said: “Singing is such an important part of the Christmas season, but something we cannot safely do this year when gathered together.

“We have created ‘virtual choir’ versions of Christmas carols and songs accessible by QR code within the community and on our YouTube channel for people to view and sing along to themselves.”

For more information, visit Ferryhill Parish Church’s Facebook page.