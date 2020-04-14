Aberdeen church congregation back NHS with comfort boxes

An Aberdeen church leader has told why his congregation are backing efforts to make sure comfort boxes get to frontline NHS staff.

Containers filled with hand cream, face wipes, Pot Noodles, snack bars, shower gel and juice are being delivered to health workers across the north-east.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the campaign to supply doctors, nurses and other health service workers with some relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of comfort boxes were handed out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last week, and the volunteers making the deliveries were even given a round of applause by NHS Grampian staff.

Each of the containers is made up at Sheddocksley Baptist Church’s Fine Peace Cafe, which is the distribution centre for the scheme.

Church leader James Urquhart said seeing the smiles on the faces of the healthcare workers receiving the parcels was worth it.

He said they became involved after the NHS Grampian endowment fund, which operates the project, approached them asking if they wanted to take part.

James said: “They asked us if we were able to get involved with the comfort boxes scheme.

“We were able to open up our building from Monday to Friday. As well as providing a building we have also provided volunteers,” he said.

“We have 16 of them and we use them on a rotational basis for packing while making sure we stick to social distancing rules.

“We have been watching the news and seeing what is going on. The people on the frontline are putting themselves in danger. My niece is doing 16-hour days and these comfort boxes are just to say thanks.

“It is brilliant to see the smiles on these nurses’ faces when you hand over the boxes. It gives you a real sense of satisfaction.”

Any companies looking to donate items for the boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

