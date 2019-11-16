Aberdeen church appeals for members to come forward ahead of 25th anniversary

A north-east minister is appealing for past members of a church to come forward ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Reverend Andy Cowie of Cove Congregational Church is encouraging those who have been part of its history to attend a special celebration on Monday.

Church staff have tried to contact past members but have encountered problems due to people moving house.

Mr Cowie said: “Over the past 25 years that we’ve been open, many people, from children to adults, have been baptised or married here.

“It would make the celebration very special if we could meet up again and see them.

“It’s a great chance for everyone to get together and reminisce and, like every church, we’re here to support people if they are going through a tough time.”

The church is also celebrating 25 years of the 14th Company Boys’ Brigade, a youth group whose aims are to promote the themes of mind, body, spirit, community and creativity. Mr Cowie added: “There’s a sporty side but there’s also a learning side to the group, which involves helping people and thinking of others, so it really moulds young people into all-round citizens.

“It’s a discipline that teaches kids to be self-sufficient but to also work as part of a team.”

Over the years, Cove Congregational Church has met in various community buildings including Altens Community Centre, Loirston Annexe, Charleston Primary School and, at present, St Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Mr Cowie said of the partnership: “We have a great relationship with St Mary’s.

“There’s no sense of competition, we work together and complement each other.”

He added: “There are churches in Scotland closing all over the place and the small ones are struggling so it’s important to support that.

“Small churches are really friendly places where people can relate to each other.”