Aberdeen Christmas Village takes shape ahead of opening this week

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Aberdeen’s Christmas Village is taking shape fast ahead of its planned opening later this week.

The popular helter-skelter is returning for this year’s market and is now in position on the corner of Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

And the rest of the festive zone is quickly springing up.

Work is well under way on the ice rink, and wooden huts containing various stalls also now line the street.

This year’s Christmas Village will see the return of the 150ft Blizzard ride, the open air ice rink and, for the first time, a new festive-themed crazy golf course.

Councillor Barney Crockett, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, welcomed the progress on the village and even promised to give the slide a shot himself. He said: “I think everybody enjoys a good time at Christmas and the village has become part and parcel of that in the city.

“I’ll be on something even more dramatic as well as the helter- skelter. I’ll take part and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it.”

The popular attraction, organised by business body Aberdeen Inspired, in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s Amusement Park, is due to return on November 21 and will run until December 31.

Alongside the Blizzard ride and crazy golf course, Miami and Freak Out will be returning alongside the stalls on Broad Street.

A new attraction for kids, the Balloon Ride, will also be set up as part of the village.