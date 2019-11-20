Aberdeen Christmas Village nears completion ahead of tomorrow’s opening event

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village opens to the public tomorrow.

Now in its fifth year, residents can visit the festive attraction on the city’s Broad Street and Upperkirkgate until December 31.

This year’s offering, which is organised in partnership by Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, will include seasonal Crazy Golf, festive Disco tours and a Christmas in the Quad market.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Aberdeen Christmas Village when it launches.

“We would encourage the people of the city, region and further afield to visit and enjoy both our Christmas Village and the wider city.

“Whether that is staying in our wonderful hotels, sampling great cuisine in our restaurants and having fun in pubs, clubs or cafes, there is plenty to enjoy this Christmas.”