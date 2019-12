A Christmas coffee morning is set to be held in Aberdeen to raise money for a bereavement charity.

The event, which is raising funds to support Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland, is taking place tomorrow morning at Rubislaw Church Centre on Beaconsfield Place, Aberdeen.

Entry costs £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children, and includes coffee, tea, rowies and pancakes.

There will also be a raffle, stalls and a bake sale at the event, which will run from 10am until noon.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter