Aberdeen chosen as home for the ‘world’s first’ offshore floating facility to produce green hydrogen

Aberdeen has been selected as the home for the “world’s first” offshore floating facility to produce green hydrogen.

The “pioneering” Dolphyn project will sit nine miles off the coast, allowing the UK to harness the power of the fuel using floating wind turbines.

Developer Environmental Resources Management (ERM) described it as the “start of the process” which will see a predicted wave of thousands of green energy jobs supported by the hydrogen economy.

And the number of jobs eventually on offer could be enough to give every worker in the oil and gas industry new roles.

ERM, a London-headquartered multinational consultancy, which earlier this year was awarded £3 million in UK Government funding for Dolphyn, said Aberdeen beat Orkney and Cornwall for the development.

The company said the decision was due to a number of factors, including the city’s ongoing hydrogen efforts, the new South Harbour expansion, and the persuasiveness of Sir Ian Wood and Opportunity North East (One).

Sir Ian, who chairs One, said the move is “very positive” for the region, which is “uniquely positioned to lead the drive towards creating a hydrogen economy”, thanks to its natural resources and oil and gas legacy.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Dolphyn is further evidence that Aberdeen provides a first-class environment for investment in energy transition” after more than “20 years with over £5bn of investment in projects” around the north-east

coast.

Fellow leader Douglas Lumsden said it builds on that “momentum” and Dolphyn sends a message that “Aberdeen is able to offer immediate and significant inward investment opportunities that will ultimately keep people here and provide jobs”.