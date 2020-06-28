Aberdeen chippers to reopen tomorrow

All branches of an Aberdeen fish and chip shop are to reopen tomorrow.

The Ashvale, which has restaurants across the city, will be opening again to customers at 4.30pm.

Restaurants have been closed since the end of March, when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Stuart Devine, director of The Ashvale, said: “After a 14-week lockdown we are all ready to go and as the week progresses we will be launching a brand new website, which includes an app for deliveries, click and collect and eventually ordering in our restaurants from your phone.

“It’s very exciting times and all staff are eager to get going under Covid-19 regulations.”