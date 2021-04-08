Aberdeen chipper named among the UK’s top fish and chip takeaways

An Aberdeen chipper has been named in a list of the UK’s top 50 fish and chip takeaways.

Sea Salt + Sole in Dyce was highly praised in the annual Fry Magazine awards.

The awards were decided following unannounced visits to the chippies across the UK which were marked on over 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of the food and customer service to their social media presence and their Covid safe practices.

However, the food remained the main focus, with all outlets assessed on the flakiness of the fish, the crispness of the chips and the crunch of the batter, alongside value for money.

Rikki and Gillian Pirie, owners of Sea Salt + Sole, have been regularly featured in the awards over the years.

Mr Pirie said: “It’s been a tough year with Covid so we were delighted to have been recognised as a UK top 50 shop.

“The award reflects the hard work of all our staff over the past year.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Without doubt, the last 12 months have been tough for fish and chip takeaways and many will not have dealt with this level of crisis management before.

“Allowed to stay open during the pandemic, there was a lot they had to implement in a very short space of time to operate in a Covid safe manner.

“Many had to flip their businesses to click and collect and delivery, serve at the door, introduce card payments and work in much smaller teams, but they did and they kept the nation fed including our elderly and vulnerable, those shielding and our key workers.

“This year’s judging criteria took into account these changes and we’re delighted to acknowledge that, despite the difficulties and added pressure, Mcleods fish and chips never let standards drop.

“During this pandemic, they have been at the heart of their communities, with a smile on their faces and hot food in their hands.

“We’re proud to have them in our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways for 2021.”

The 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways winners in alphabetical order are: