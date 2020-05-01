Aberdeen chipper donates fish suppers to sheltered housing residents

Residents at an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex have enjoyed free fish and chips thanks to a new business.

Kevin Carr, of the Fish ‘N’ Hook, donated nearly 50 suppers to the elderly living in the Short Loanings sheltered housing to give them a taste of normality during lockdown.

Mr Carr took over the chip shop in January, about five weeks before restrictions began.

With the help of Councillor Bill Cormie, he arranged to give something back to the community which has already backed his new venture.

Mr Carr said: “There is a sense of community in Rosemount and I just wanted to be part of it.”

He has also delivered scores of suppers to the A&E department ARI.

Mr Cormie said: “There’s a 102-year-old lady here who really enjoys her fish suppers and others in their 90s.”