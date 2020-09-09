Aberdeen chip shop worker handed long service award

An Aberdeen man has been given a long service award after reaching 35 years with a popular chip shop.

Robert Brown, 66, has been with Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips for the past 35 years, and has only had three employers since he began his working life.

To mark his dedication, the fish and chip shop has recognised him with a Long Service Award.

He began his journey in the Menzies Road branch of the chipper in 1985.

Over the next 33-and-a-half years, he helped to establish the popular branch, and won a number of awards in the 90s.

Over the past 18 months he has been working in the Mugiemoss branch, where many of his customers have followed him.

Robert said: “It was unexpected, it took me a bit by surprise but it was fine to be recognised.

“It was my brother who got me started, he started up a chip shop and I was a soft drinks salesman before. I’ve been there ever since.

“I was in the army, then I was a soft drinks salesman, then Mike’s Fish and Chips, so I’ve only had three employers.

“I did retire two years ago but I’m working part time now, doing Wednesday to Sunday.

“I’ve just been working away, still frying fish.”

Mike Brown, owner of Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, added: “We as company would not be where we are today without his hard work and dedication.

“He is fully committed to his work with a track record of always being The first man in and the last man out.

“We as a family can not thank him enough for his loyalty and endeavours to provide a great service to our customers.”

As well as a trophy, he was also given a voucher for both Signature Menswear and Kings Links Golf Club.