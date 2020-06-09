Aberdeen chip shop owners devastated after blaze rips through building

The owners of an Aberdeen chip shop have told of their devastation after a blaze ripped through the building.

Fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to Byron Fast Foods in Northfield just before 4.15pm yesterday.

Crews arrived at the row of shops on Byron Square to find smoke billowing out of the building as well as the business next door.

The takeaway is next to a laundrette and a William Hill shop. The two businesses were not damaged by the fire, but were filled with smoke.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews spent around

two hours battling the flames.

Police officers were also at the scene to help with traffic management and cordoned off the surrounding area.

A statement from the owners of Byron Fast Foods said: “On behalf of Byron Fast Foods we would like to thank the Scottish emergency services and all those who helped.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt during this incident.

“We are a local family-run business and this is our only livelihood so I would appreciate if everyone can keep us in their prayers and thoughts.

“Our family are completely devastated to see our hard work and livelihood go up in flames.

“The community support we have received so far has been extraordinary and we are forever grateful.”

Postman Stephen Webster, 43, lives in the area and said he became aware of the incident unfolding when the emergency services arrived at the scene.

He said: “I’d just got home and had a shower and was sitting down to watch the TV with a cuppa when my partner heard sirens.

“I looked across the road and Byron’s Fast Food is there and the place was ablaze. When I looked out I saw the flames and I thought, wow.

“The fire brigade were already on the scene, the police blocked off access to Byron Avenue and Byron Square and the shops were all closed.

“The fire brigade were tackling it and we thought it had gone out but there was smoke and flames coming from it again.”

Another eyewitness, who did not want to be named, described the scene as “pretty bad”.

The fire was eventually put out at 6.26pm.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar, who represents the area, said: “This is devastating news for both the owners and customers particularly at this already challenging time with Covid-19.

“These local businesses are very well used by the community so I hope they can get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Councillor Gordon Graham, who also represents the area, added: “It was very alarming to see the fire.

“I hope everyone at the fast food shop and both the laundrette and William Hills

are okay. I also hope it doesn’t affect the running of the laundrette and William Hill businesses and the fast food shop can recover quickly.”

An SFRS spokesman said they remained on scene to dampen down hot spots.

He added: “The stop message came in at 6.26pm. Some of the other buildings beside the property did have smoke in them but they are otherwise undamaged.”