Aberdeen chip shop owner says small firms will be ‘killed off’ by city centre plans

An Aberdeen business owner claims small firms will be “killed off” by the transformation of the city centre.

The city council has recently started work to introduce a number of measures to enable social distancing in order to tackle Covid-19.

Some of the plans include closing Union Street to cars, with vehicles also banned from many of the surrounding streets.

But some businesses have hit out at the measures, saying they will cost them customers and much-needed income.

Graeme Herd, who owns the Dolphin fish and chip shop on Chapel Street, accused the local authority of rushing through the plans without properly consulting the community.

He said delivery drivers would be unable to stop outside the shop to pick up orders – and claimed businesses had not been given any warning over the changes.

Graeme said: “Make no mistake, this will kill ours and many other local businesses.

“Like many, we have suffered through Covid-19 while trying to protect as many jobs as possible.

“This will erode the actions we’ve taken and force us to let go of several workers.

“To take such drastic action, and assert such arbitrary and unilateral limitations on our road specifically, while permitting similar roads in the surrounding area to remain open is ridiculous. Without any warning is absurd. To do so without consultation with owners or exploration of any alternatives is a disgrace.

“Not only is this destroying our business to passing trade this will kill our opportunity at delivery. This is the only thing that is allowing our business to survive.

“We invested £1,000 on making our shop safe for customers and delivery drivers during Covid. How are they meant to collect orders?

“Why should a misinformed decision by a local council dictate which businesses are able to survive?

“Local councils sacrificing jobs and killing any hope of a business’s survival is a terrible state of affairs.

“There is no justifiable reason to enact such measures.

“To willingly sacrifice small businesses due to some ill-conceived decision is beyond belief. Local businesses need help, not the destruction of our livelihoods.”

Graeme has now set up a petition, which has attracted more than 1,000 signatures, aimed at stopping the changes.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman insisted the local authority had consulted with businesses – and refuted Mr Herd’s claim he only found out about the changes when measures were being put in place on Chapel Street.

She said: “The temporary measures which are being installed through a ringfenced Scottish Government grant are focused on supporting public health and the NHS, through providing space for physically distancing and preventing a second spike of COVID-19.

“This in turn will help the social and economic recovery of Aberdeen and Scotland by giving residents and visitors the confidence to physically distance while walking and queuing for shops, restaurants, bars and near their workplaces, while being safe from traffic.

“These temporary measures will create the space for people to physically distance near shops and eateries which is helping to allow businesses to reopen.

“We have engaged with businesses through Aberdeen Inspired and publicised the changes on ACC’s website and social media, in the media and advertised traffic regulation orders.

“We appreciate however that businesses are not getting the usual amount and level of consultation and engagement they would normally get from us. Due to the timescales of having to implement the physical distancing measures for pedestrians as soon as we could, it was just not possible to do the level of consultation we would normally undertake.

“We will continue to listen to businesses and will examine suggestions being put forward as part of the continuous review process. Indeed, we had already agreed to engage with Mr Herd on this issue.”

