Aberdeen children’s hospital charity using coronavirus lockdown to attempt world record

An Aberdeen children’s hospital charity is using the Covid-19 lockdown to aid a world record attempt.

The Archie Foundation hopes to hold the world’s largest online quiz on April 1, with the aim of raising money for children’s care in the north-east.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity’s regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “We are very excited at the idea of attempting to break a world record all while raising money to continue the work of the Archie Foundation.

“We would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to join us on April 1 to help us raise money for local sick children and enjoy being part of this exciting world record attempting fundraiser.”

The quiz will be hosted by radio presenter Lauren Mitchell on Facebook.

Entry costs £5. To enter text ARCHIEQUIZ to 70085.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.