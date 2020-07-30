Aberdeen children’s charity to host its first festival event

An Aberdeen children’s charity is to host its first ever do-it-yourself fundraising festival.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people in the north-east with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, will hold the event next Saturday in order to raise money.

With all of the annual festivals cancelled this year as a result of coronavirus, the charity decided to host its own festival, which can be put on in individual back gardens.

Running all day, it will give participants access to online music, as well as downloads and printable items to deck out your garden or home in festival-themed attire.

It also includes hints and tips on where to grab the latest festival fashion, as well as BBQ recipe cards and the Charlie House signature cocktail recipe – created by Boozy Events.

For an additional fee, the charity also has festival packs for sale, which includes everything you need to throw your own festival, including face gems, glow sticks, confetti cannons and sunglasses.

All of the money raised will go towards supporting Charlie House and the families it cares for.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We know how challenging the past few months have been and the disappointment many people have had of having to stay at home while activities, trips and holidays are cancelled.

“We want to give the people of the north-east the opportunity to have a proper festival experience this summer, from the comfort of their own gardens.

“We hope this will be a chance for people to bring together their family and friends in a safe and responsible way to have fun together while supporting the vital work Charlie House does with local families.”

It also hopes to link with food outlets to offer food packages for festival attendees with a percentage of the cost being donated to Charlie House,

To purchase a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3eRhdpJ

It will take place on August 8, with ticket prices beginning from £10 for a household wristband. additional festival wristbands can be purchased for £2.50 each.

Festival packs are £10, £15 for two and £28 for four people.