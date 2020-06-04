Aberdeen children’s charity thanks generous volunteers

An Aberdeen children’s charity is celebrating its faithful volunteers.

This week marks the annual Volunteers’ Week in the UK, with Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, thanking those who donate their time.

Although it is unable to hold an in-person celebration, it has sent personalised thank you certificates to everyone who is signed on to their team.

People can give their time in a number of different ways, whether it is for a few times a week at the charity’s ReCHarge Cafe, or for an hour or two at an event to help man stalls.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House said: “In the last year, we have been so grateful for every minute our fabulous volunteers have given to Charlie House.

“Due to the current restrictions we have been unable to hold a big event to thank everyone who has helped us over the last year but we couldn’t let the occasion pass without thanking everyone for their incredible contribution.

“Over the last year volunteers have got involved in so many ways – at our children and family activities, at our fundraising events, in our ReCHarge cafe in Bon Accord, in our office, wrapping prizes and gifts, and, of course, stepping into our mascot, Charlie Dog, paws!

“Our corporate supporters have given their time too – helping us to raise vital funds and awareness.”

One of Charlie House’s many volunteers is Lynne Reid, from Newtonhill.

She said: “I love wearing my volunteering hat for Charlie House and have been involved with Charlie House for a number of years. I have heard a number of Charlie House parents speak about how their lives have changed when their children have been born with varying degrees of additional support needs and also how their lives have changed again when they have found the support network in Charlie House.

“It means a lot to me to be a small part of this network and to be doing something meaningful for so many people. I usually volunteer at ReCHarge Café one day per week, which I am missing due to the current temporary closure, and I also do other things for Charlie House on occasion. I enjoy chatting to new customers and telling them what their money will go towards and support and I also enjoy welcoming a Charlie House family into the café from time to time. It’s lovely when someone comes in and says they know of someone who is supported by Charlie House and they have come in specifically to support the café.”

Anyone interested in signing up as a volunteer is asked to contact Charlie House on volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk or contact the charity on 01224 313333.