Aberdeen children’s charity praises volunteers

An Aberdeen children’s charity has praised the work its dedicated team of volunteers carries out.

Befriend a Child is marking the annual Volunteers’ Week, which takes place this week, by thanking their befrienders and mentors, and showcasing the amazing work they carry out in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Volunteers take a child they are matched with on fortnightly or weekly outings to take part in activities, which can have a transformational effect on their confidence and self-esteem.

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child, said: “Volunteers really are at the heart of what we do. They make such a difference to the lives of the children and young people we support, the impact they have on their child doesn’t just span the duration of an outing or activity but resonates throughout that child’s entire life.”