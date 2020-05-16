Aberdeen children’s charity launches fundraising text campaign

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity has launched a text campaign to support its services.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is appealing for people to get behind its Charlie House Support Our Services (SOS) initiative.

The charity hopes the initiative will help raise further funding for their services during the coronavirus pandemic as it relies on donations to keep them going.

Anyone can take part by texting CHARLIESOS to 70085, which will automatically donate £5.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “For families in the UK, we have had to adapt to a very different way of life over the last couple of months.

“We have had to adjust to life without access to mainstream schooling, activity clubs, friends and grandparents, all of which help give us an opportunity to rest and recharge.

“While many will say there have been wonderful moments that they will cherish, most will also say that it has been really challenging having their support network removed.

“For Charlie House supported families, difficulties in accessing specialist care for a child with complex disabilities means that only families often meet 100% of their child’s care requirements with little or no opportunity for respite.

“The risk of complications from what we regard as everyday infections can result in long periods of isolation for children with complex disabilities and their families. That is why what we do is so important.”

The charity is currently carrying out its services by facilitating regular video calls for therapeutic and emotional support, liaising with medical teams and providing pre and post-bereavement support, as well as creating and delivering isolation packs.

Online activity sessions are also being used as a means to continue aiding those struggling.

Susan added: “It has always been our mission to provide support to babies, children and young people that have life-limiting conditions and their families by helping provide access to the right care, information, activities and, ultimately, a purpose-built respite care facility in the north-east.

“The need now is greater than ever for this. These donations will help to ensure that we can do that because we can’t continue without them.”

For more information, visit charliehouse.org.uk