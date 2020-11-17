Aberdeen children’s charity launches Christmas appeal

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity has today launched its Christmas campaign.

Charlie House is asking families in the north-east to make the charity part of their big day this festive season.

The charity, which supports babies and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, has launched its campaign ‘Think Christmas…. Think Charlie House’.

It hopes to secure support to allow it to continue to improve the lives of the young people it supports.

Further funding will also allow the charity to help families continue to create special memories of their own.

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, said: “2020 has been hard for everyone, for many it has been memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

“We know that a lot of people are looking forward to Christmas with hope, looking to make special memories and bring some much-needed joy into a year that has thrown up lots of challenges. For the families we support, this is especially true as prolonged shielding has left many feeling very isolated and anxious.

“Christmas is traditionally a time for families to spend precious time together making special memories, to be treasured forever.

“For the families of children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, every day is precious and an opportunity to make lasting memories.

“We are asking people to make Charlie House part of their special day this Christmas, to allow us to continue our work and create special memories all through the year for children and families who may have less time together than most.”

© Charlie House

As well as making direct donations to the campaign, there are a number of ways the charity can be supported this winter.

Charlie House has a festive collection which includes gifting items as well as Christmas cards and stocking fillers, or it can also be supported through partner projects such as Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord shopping centre, and through an annual raffle being undertaken by the rotary clubs of Aberdeen.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, added: “There are so many ways to support our Christmas campaign this year. For a truly magical experience visit our fabulous Santa’s workshop at the Bon Accord Centre then stop for a snack in ReCHarge Café.

“If you prefer to stay cosy at home, we have a beautiful range of gifts, stocking fillers and Christmas cards on our online shop plus the option to buy vouchers or make a donation in lieu. By buying a ticket for the Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and District raffle for just £1, you could win a first prize valued at £2,500 in time for Christmas.

“These simple actions will have a lasting effect.”

To make a direct donation to the Think Christmas… Think Charlie House campaign, or to purchase items from the festive collection, visit http://www.charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.