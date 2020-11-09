Aberdeen children’s charity launches Apprentice-style challenge for second year

A popular Apprentice TV show style challenge is to be held in Aberdeen again this year.

Children’s charity Charlie House has launched its Venture event, which encourages businesses to try and grow £100 into as much cash as possible over the space of eight weeks.

The winning team will scoop the coveted “Venture Team 2021” trophy which will remain in their possession for the year following the competition when it will then be passed to 2022’s winners.

All of the funds will go towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, supporting its plans to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The winning team will also secure spaces on business mentor Bob Keiller’s business storytelling course, and will also attend Lochter Activity Centre for two activities per person.

Last year, “The LEDS Factor”, a team from Ledingham Chalmers took home the coveted trophy, and were named Charlie House Venture 2019 champions.

Jennifer Young, partner at Ledingham Chalmers and part of the team, said: “In line with our ‘Out Of The Comfort Zone’ theme for the Venture 2019 challenge, our activities included snake handling, flying into the danger zone with a screening of 80’s classic Top Gun – one for the Kenny Loggins fans, and hearing from Louise McCullough from Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins about how she coped with the show’s physical and mental challenges.

“There were so many reasons we chose to take part. That year, our charity efforts were focused on health care. Plus, Charlie House does such magnificent work for families in the north-east, and I’m just one of the people from our firm involved with the charity.

“Colleagues from across the firm came together and worked as a team on a business plan. I think it’s fair to say all my colleagues who took part pushed themselves a little, found out more about what they were capable of, and we all had a great deal of fun along the way raising money for such an important cause.”

Venture 2021 will run for eight weeks, beginning on February 1st and ending on March 28th.

Team entries must be received by January 22, and each team should have at least two members, and no more than six.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “Our inaugural Venture challenge last year saw all of the teams come with incredible ideas and make exceptional efforts, we were blown away by the range and style of fundraising.

“The fundraising campaigns submitted were imaginative, carefully thought out and very well executed. Ideas ranged from selling a mindfulness colouring book to braving staff fears with a visit from a giant python, a talk from a Channel 4 reality TV star and a one-off piece of artwork incorporating hand-drawn images from the families we support. We are so excited to see what the Venture 2021 teams bring.

“At a time when organisations are working from home and the team dynamic has been significantly changed, the Venture 2021 fundraising campaign is a fantastic team building opportunity which can help to forge stronger relationships and collaborative working.

“Most importantly, not only will teams help raise vital funds for Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal but also help spread awareness about the charity and the work and vital support we currently carry out for north-east families.“

For more information, or to receive a sign-up pack, email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.