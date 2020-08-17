Aberdeen children’s charity continues to support families throughout summer break

An Aberdeen charity continued to support children and their families with activities in the summer holidays – despite challenges faced by coronavirus.

Lockdown has meant Charlie House has not been able to deliver its normal services in person, however has worked hard to continue to offer families activities over the break.

The charity, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, has moved its support online wherever possible.

Over the summer holidays, staff have helped families 140 times providing advice and support both online and over the phone to those who have needed it.

In addition, it has also run five sessions, including virtual sessions with the Critter Keeper and mentalist Ariel Hamui, as well as other activities such as bingo.

Children and family support manager Leigh Ryrie said school holidays can be difficult for the families it supports, as they may have other children to entertain who are off school.

She said: “Every year during the school holidays we organise more activities, over and above the activities we usually have each month.

“The school holidays can be quite difficult for the families we support – alongside looking after the day to day needs of a child with a very complex and challenging condition, they may also have to entertain siblings who are off school, and they may feel more isolated because they are not seeing their friends and peers at work and school.

“The summer holidays this year have brought even more challenges for families, so we decided to take our holiday activities online.

“Over the last four weeks we have been able to provide families with a range of live and on-demand activities and support sessions to get involved in, giving them the opportunity not only to do activities together as a family, but also to do them alongside other families Charlie House supports.

“During this four week period we have also had an incredible 140 interactions with families to answer questions and offer help, support and advice online and over the phone.”

In addition, 20 on-demand activities took place for children and families to access at a time to suit them, which included projects such as craft challenges, storytelling and guided relaxation videos.

Two live sibling support sessions were also run, which gave the siblings of the young people the charity supports an opportunity to discuss their feelings and worries in a friendly, supportive and fun environment with friends in the same position.