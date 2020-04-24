Aberdeen children’s charity challenging residents in marathon challenge

A children’s charity has called on the north-east to take part in this weekend’s 2.6 challenge.

Organisers of the London Marathon – which was due to take place on Sunday – have created a lockdown event in which anybody can take part.

To help raise much-needed funds, Charlie House is encouraging people to take part and fundraise while they’re doing it.

The Aberdeen-based charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

It has seen an 80% increase in demand for its services and is also currently running an £8m campaign to build a specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

To ensure its work can continue, the charity has asked people to take part in the 2.6 challenge, and raise funds by coming up with a challenge around 2.6 or 26.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “The 2.6 Challenge is a fantastic initiative.

“Charities across the UK are grateful to the teams behind the London marathon for re-directing their efforts into another great way to support us, as a result of the world’s biggest one-day fundraising event being postponed.

“The challenge, which begins on Sunday, is a really easy way to raise funds and have fun with the entire family and you can tailor the activity to fit your ability and surroundings.

“We hope we can call on the north-east to participate, donate and nominate, it’s that simple.

“We have created an ideas sheet for how to get involved, which features things such as learning the Makaton alphabet or finding 26 items in our Charlie House Scavenger Hunt.”

People interested in receiving the ideas sheet can email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or simply create their own challenge.

That might involve walking or running 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes, or other activities such as walking up and down the stairs 26 times.

You can also donate to the Charlie House Virgin Money Giving page at https://bit.ly/2S0kYAx

Hugh Brasher, co-chair of Mass Participation Sports Organisers Group (MSO) and event director of London Marathon Events, said: “For many of the UK’s charities, the day of the London Marathon is the biggest fundraising day of the year.

“We hope that the 2.6 Challenge, which starts on the day our 40th Race should have taken place, will embody that spirit and inspire people, families and communities to fundraise for their chosen charity to help save the UK’s charities.”

