Aberdeen children’s charity boosted with £12,500 donation

An Aberdeen charity has received a £12,500 donation boost.

BGF, an active investor in businesses in the UK and Ireland, donated the cash to Befriend a Child which is dedicated to providing befriending and mentoring services for youngsters across the north-east.

The money will be used to help the organisation deal with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The donation from BGF is part of a group wide donation of £100,000 to eight-community charities across the UK and Ireland.

Mike Sibson, head of BGF’s Aberdeen office, said: “As part of BGFs charity initiatives, we are very pleased to be supporting local charities across the UK & Ireland given the unprecedented difficulties they face at this time.

“It is estimated that fundraising for UK charities might fall by as much as 40% in 2020, which will put a significant strain on resources. BGF, with the support of our shareholders, is in the fortunate position of being able to provide charitable donations to help some of those in need.

“Befriend a Child provides invaluable support to some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our region, and given these challenging times, it is vitally important that this help can continue. We know our donation is going towards a great local cause and we look forward to developing an ongoing partnership with them.”

A recent report from Deloitte revealed that there could be up to 8,000 north-east children who could benefit from the support of Befriend a Child.

The charity supports children growing up with difficult circumstances and helps them develop into confident and competent young adults.

Chief executive officer of Befriend a Child, Sarah Misra said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as BGF’s Scottish charity partner this year. The news comes at a time when more than ever, many children and young people across Aberdeen City and Shire are in desperate need of support.

“The donation will be used to fund our befriending programme which supports children and young people growing up in difficult circumstances by matching them with a volunteer befriender who acts as a positive role model and trusted friend.

“We have had to adapt to a very different way of life over the last couple of months. Through the Coronavirus pandemic we have been continuing to provide support to over 160 local children, young people and families. Although volunteers and children have not been able to meet up face to face, they have been making contact through telephone, video calls, email and letter writing.

“Volunteers have been creating care and activity packages for their befriendees and they are using so many creative ways to connect with their young person, all of which are making a huge difference during these challenging times.”

