Aberdeen children team up to raise funds for coronavirus-hit charity

A group of children in an Aberdeen community are raising vital funds during lockdown by doing laps of their street.

After the Archie Foundation made an urgent appeal for funding, following the cancellation of several events due to coronavirus, young residents of Oakhill Grange decided to walk, run and cycle laps of the street to raise money for the charity.

So far, the 21 children – who are aiming to complete 1,000 laps in a week and range in age from one to 14 – have covered more than 400 laps since Saturday.

Having christened it the Oakhill One Thousand, the neighbourhood’s youngsters have so far raised more than £2,500. The youngsters will complete their challenge this Saturday.

Among those taking part are Carys Mitchell, 7, and her brother Xander, 5, who are running in memory of their sister Laurie.

The youngest child taking part is one-year-old Ruaridh Clark, who completed his first lap with the aid of his baby walker.

Oakhill Grange resident Caroline McCormick, 43, who helped organise the event and whose two children Connor, 11, and Iona, nine, are taking part, said it was a real community occasion.

She said: “One of our neighbours had seen a video produced by the Archie Foundation about how they were having funding struggles because all the events had been cancelled. They have still got costs, even though there is no income from fundraising at the moment.

“We have got a Facebook group for the street and it was suggested that we could do something to help that would also benefit the kids.

“We decided to use the green space in the middle, which is about 250 metres the whole way round. The children can walk, run or cycle round it and are being sponsored.

“There are 21 kids signed up to take part and there is a real range of ages. The youngest is a year old and the oldest is a teenager.”

Caroline added: “When we were preparing for it we put letters through everyone’s doors to let them know what was going to be happening and to encourage all the children to take part.”

As well as helping provide vital funds for the Archie Foundation, the event is also allowing the children to see their friends – while observing social distancing.

Caroline said: “The kids are all trying to do it at different times but the green is big enough that even if they didn’t, it wouldn’t be an issue.

“All the children are friends and it is really nice that they are still able to see each other, even if they can’t play together like they normally do.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/oakhill1000

