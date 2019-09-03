Aberdeen children and young people service praised by inspectors

Services for children and young people in Aberdeen have been praised in a new report.

The report, published by the Care Inspectorate, highlighted a number of strengths in the services provided by the Aberdeen Community Partnership.

Some of the key strengths included the quality of the care provided by staff and their recognition of signs of risk and responses to threats of significant harm.

The service’s performance relating to leadership and meeting the needs of children and families were all rated as ‘good’.

The partnership is made up of various organisations, including, Aberdeen City Council, NHS Grampian, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the voluntary sector.

An Aberdeen Community Partnership spokesman said: “We are delighted that the work of the organisations comprising Aberdeen Community Partnership has received such positive feedback in the joint inspection report.

“This is a testimony to the dedication and hard work of staff across all the organisations in doing all they can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children, young people and families.

“We are particularly pleased that the report comments on our current work towards becoming a Unicef Child Friendly City which underlines our commitment to supporting children and young people in taking decisions that affect their lives.

“The partnership’s ambition is to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our young people, regardless of their circumstances, through innovation and partnership working and so this report is a welcome boost.

“Thanks to all the staff who worked so hard at the latter part of last year and in the earlier part of the year in ensuring that the inspectors had everything they needed for the process to go smoothly.”`

The report was published after an intensive eight-month inspection process and was based on meetings and surveys with young people and carers.

However, inspectors also noted some areas which could improve.

They found strategic oversight of corporate parenting was not as robust as for child protection.

Inspectors also found that children and young people in need of care and protection were not benefiting from a timeous assessment of their health needs and that there were gaps in some services to address their emotional health and wellbeing.

Peter Macleod, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate said: “The Care Inspectorate and our scrutiny partners are confident that Aberdeen community planning partnership can continue to improve and to address the points for action highlighted in this report.”