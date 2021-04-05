An Aberdeen childminding service has been praised for its care standards by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate rated the standard of care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic at Little Lambs as very good on its six-point scale.

Officials carried out a virtual visit using video call technology in January and their report has now been published.

The document praised the atmosphere and the coronavirus protection measures in place at the childminding service.

It said: “The childminder had formed warm, nurturing relationships with the children who were clearly at ease in her care. We observed children enjoying a healthy, social snack time. Children chatted comfortably about their day with the childminder and were relaxed.

“This gave children opportunities to talk about their experiences, changes and emotions they may be feeling. This supported the children to feel safe and secure.

“The childminder was aware of her responsibilities to protect children from harm and had followed appropriate guidance prior to reopening her service.

“She had created a Covid-19 risk assessment which detailed the steps she had taken to reopen her service safely. This had been shared with parents prior to the service opening to help families prepare for their children returning to the service.

“Children were further protected from harm by the childminders understanding of her role and responsibilities around child protection. The childminder spoke confidently about signs she would beware of and the action she would take.”

The report noted that the childminding service was in regular contact with parents so they were aware of well being needs.

It added: “Personal plans were reviewed and updated accordingly. The childminder gave a questionnaire to the older children asking how they felt. This helped the childminder to support the children’s current interests and needs.

“Physical distancing was in place between parents and the childminder. Parents had staggered pick up and drop off times and these took place outside the childminder’s home. Masks were worn by the adults. This ensured everyone’s safety was being maintained.”