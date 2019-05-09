Aberdeen childminder fails to carry out improvements four years after first watchdog report

An Aberdeen childminder ordered by a watchdog to make improvements – including for medication records – has failed to meet the requirements four years on.

Nicola Donald, who works in the West End of Aberdeen, was visited by the Care Inspectorate in February.

The inspection followed a previous report in 2015, where she was given three requirements to meet.

The previous inspection called on the childminder to improve her documentation of the children’s medication, protocols to control the spread of infections by providing more paper towels and creating a nappy changing policy and to improve the medical records kept on the children in her care.

Following the most recent inspection, it was found Ms Donald had failed to meet all three of the requirements, despite being instructed to have fixed the issues within one month of the 2015 visit.

As a result, Ms Donald’s service was deemed to be adequate for the quality of care and support and the quality of the environment and weak – the second lowest rating – for the quality of management and leadership.

Two further recommendations were made as a result of the February visit, including instructing Ms Donald to create a personal care plan for each child, as well as promoting their curiosity with more “open-ended, natural resources for children to explore in their play”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “We found the childminder had not fully met the requirements and recommendations we made at the previous inspection in March 2015.

“We found the childminder needed to develop effective procedures for the management of medication, she needs to ensure information is gathered and recorded safely.”

Despite the requirements not being met, the report stated that children appeared to be happy in the care of Ms Donald.

It said: “All children were seen to be happy with the childminder and engaged in their own play.

“The childminder was attentive and nurturing throughout, ensuring she was responsive to their needs and interests.”

It added: “All three children said they liked coming to Nicola’s house. The childminder provided a warm and homely environment for children who she knew very well.

“She also had a good understanding of the benefits of working in partnership with parents, to promote positive outcomes for their children.”

Ms Donald did not respond to a request for comment.