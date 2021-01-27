Aberdeen Childline warns of dangers children face online

With the new lockdown restrictions in place, it’s likely that children will continue to spend more time online.

Whether it’s for school work, connecting with friends or playing games, the internet is playing a really important role for children and families. But there is also the risk that children and young people will be exposed to harm online.

The best way to help keep your children safe online during lockdown is to continue having conversations around online safety, regularly check their phone and app settings together, and manage time online.

For many families, this will be a challenging time, and it’s likely your usual rules and routines around online safety have stopped or changed.

It might be that they just don’t work during lockdown, but remember that it’s ok to adapt and make the right changes for your family. You might need to be flexible with the normal rules, such as the length of time your child is spending online.

Make sure you’re chatting regularly to your child about who they’re talking to online and what apps they’re using.

Remind them that they shouldn’t share any personal information, like names, locations or links to other social media sites. And if someone starts asking them questions or suggests using another app like Snapchat or Instagram, they should come and tell you.

© Supplied

Playing games online can be a great way for children to be creative, learn new skills and stay connected with friends over lockdown. But with so many different games available, and new ones popping up all the time, it can be difficult to stay on top of what your child is doing.

Familiarise yourself with your child’s favourite online games and use our reviews on Net Aware to help you decide whether it’s appropriate for them to use.

Look out for things like the age rating and whether it has any chat features.

If your child is using new apps or playing popular games, it can be hard to know if they’re age-appropriate or not.

Apps are sometimes age-rated differently, depending on which app store it’s downloaded from, the official app rating (assigned by the creator themselves) or PEGI (Pan European Game Information) rating.

But just because an app or game has a particular age rating, it doesn’t mean it’s appropriate for your child. Each child is different and you know better than anyone whether it’s right for them.

We recommend exploring apps and games together, and this is a great way to involve your child in the decision-making process.

If you’re concerned about your child for any reason, you can speak to one of our child safety experts by calling 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. For more info on keeping your child safe online, visit www.net-aware.org.uk