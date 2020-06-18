Aberdeen Childline volunteer cycles length of the UK to raise funds

An Aberdeen Childline volunteer has cycled almost 900 miles to raise money for the charity.

Laura Appleton, of Kintore, has raised almost £1,000 for the children’s charity by taking on the challenge of cycling the distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats, 874 miles, on a static bike over 50 days.

Childline, run by NSPCC Scotland, is continuing to support hundreds of children in Scotland throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura, who has been volunteering as a Childline counsellor for a year, said: “I wanted to complete the cycle challenge when lockdown started as a way of raising money and awareness for the Childline base in Aberdeen.

“With lots of fundraising events being cancelled, like the Kiltwalk and London Marathon, I wanted to challenge myself to do something different and I’ve surpassed my fundraising target which is thanks to my generous friends and family.”

“I got into volunteering for Childline shortly after I became a parent. I was looking into the work that the NSPCC do with new parents and how they can support them.

“Then a friend suggested volunteering as a Childline counsellor and I thought it would be a great fit with my lifestyle.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you have helped a child just by being there and listening to their problems and to have given them some advice.”

Matt Connelly, community fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “We’ve been blown away by the variety of challenges people have taken on to raise money to help the Childline service to keep running.

“Laura’s challenge is huge, and we’re all proud of her commitment to supporting the vital service the NSPCC runs here in Aberdeen.

“Fundraising is a great way to help us be there for children, and if anyone would like to take on a challenge like Laura’s, or come up with a fundraising idea of your own, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

If you would like to help raise funds for the charity, contact scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk or visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/charity-runs-cycles-and-challenges/charity-cycles/ride300/

Anyone who would like to sponsor Laura can visit her fundraising page.

Children and young people can contact Childline about any worries by calling 0800 1111 or visiting the site.

The NSPCC Helpline is available for advice and support on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk.