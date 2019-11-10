Aberdeen Childline staff awarded for dedication

Aberdeen Childline volunteers have been given awards for their dedication to the service.

The Childline Awards event took place at the Marriott on Friday with entertainment from comedian Rob Kane and covers band Winston Smith.

Among those honoured was counsellor Louise Williams, who won the Volunteer of the Year award.

She said: “We’re a team and we work really hard and give our time, so in my eyes we’re all winners.

“The children we speak to have nowhere to turn and the most important thing is to be there for them in their time of need.”

In the last year alone, 13,841 counselling sessions were carried out by Aberdeen staff and volunteers.