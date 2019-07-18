Aberdeen Childline in urgent appeal for volunteers

A child protection charity has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers.

The Aberdeen Childline base is looking for more people to support the service, which is run by the NSPCC .

It would involve giving up two to five hours of their week to cover shifts during busy periods.

In the last year alone, 13,851 counselling sessions were carried out by staff and volunteers in Aberdeen.

Work would include speaking to children and young people from across the UK who need help with issues such as bullying, family relationships and suicidal thoughts.

The shifts that urgently need covered are Tuesday and Friday afternoons and evenings and Sundays.

Leanne Ferries, Aberdeen Childline service manager, said: “We want to be able to offer support to as many young people as possible but we need your help to do it.”

For more information contact 01224 973030.