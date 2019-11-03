Aberdeen chef wins national competition

An Aberdeen chef has been recognised after winning a competition.

Chris Macleod, who is an executive chef at ESS Offshore and Remote, was crowned winner at the annual Compass Group UK contest.

The competition, which is in its 20th year, took place at London’s Olympia this month.

The senior competition saw 10 chefs cook four courses in just two hours, including a sustainable fish course and a vegan or vegetarian starter.

Chris said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to have won as it is something I have dreamt about for a long time.

“I have competed in the senior chef competition on two previous occasions and to finally win on the third attempt means the world to me.

“I have recently become a father and the added motivation and support I have received from my family has been amazing.

“I worked hard to create a menu that was inspiring and met the brief from the judges, while also thinking about our local suppliers and provenance.”

Ronnie Kelman, business director at ESS Offshore and Remote, said: “We’re delighted about this win.

“Chris has shown immense skill and passion in the kitchen and this competition is all about showing talent in our business.”