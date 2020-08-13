Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell to take part in virtual Taste of Grampian

Well-known Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell will showcase how to prepare a three-course meal at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Graham, who is the head chef at The Scullery based in Newmachar Hotel and a chef patron of Tarragon Catering, has worked in a number of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire restaurants.

In the past, Graham was the head chef at Trump International, The Cock and Bull as well as the Rox Hotel. He also worked at The Chester Hotel, Malmaison, The Marine in Stonehaven and popular city centre seafood eatery Moonfish.

In addition, Graham cooked mouth-watering dishes at ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn.

The talented chef, who took part in the north-east biggest food and drink festival before, will once again show locals how to use fresh produce to cook up some of his signature dishes. And this time, it’ll be done virtually.

Graham said: “People can expect local seasonal food from Aberdeen and the Shire.

“I’ll be doing a scallop and pork starter, beef fillet and pie, and a strawberry Eton mess.

“I’ll let locals choose what they want to use for garnish.

“All people at home will need are scallops, pork belly, beef fillet and cheek and strawberries.”

Taste of Grampian 2020 will take place online via a virtual platform from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

Graham thinks it is a great idea to host this year’s food and drink festival virtually.

He said: “Life needs to go on during lockdown.

“I did demos at food festivals online in England and India and I also did some competitions online.”

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East (ONE), the Evening Express and The Press And Journal.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event or become an exhibitor please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk