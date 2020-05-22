Aberdeen chef enters high steaks competition against English rival

An Aberdeen is going head-to-head against an English rival in the battle of the steak dinners.

Mark Quin, who works for catering firm Sodexo, is facing off against Swindon Town’s Kelly Harris with both putting forward beef blade recipes.

The Aberdeen chef has created a recipe using a braised blade of beef, while Swindon based Kelly has created a feather blade dish.

Fans will be able to vote for their favourite dish on Twitter from 7pm tonight.

After a hard morning in the kitchens look at these spectacular #steaknight dishes

Remember to Vote ❎

@KellyHa2607 @Official_STFC V #MarkQuin @AberdeenFC – it is a battle of the #featherblades tonight to #makeitsteak 2 beautiful dishes pic.twitter.com/Y7ZeLTEAYV — QSM Beef and Lamb (@qsm_beeflamb) May 22, 2020

The friendly competition, organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), was launched in a bid to encourage more people to eat steak at home after restaurants across the country were forced due to shut due to Covid-19.

Karl Pendlebury, AHDB’s senior manager for Quality Schemes, said: “In these difficult times it’s good to have goals and these two chefs kindly stepped up to have a bit of fun and give support to farmers and meat industry.

“Before the lockdown steak was often a treat when out with family or friends and these guys have shown us that cooking a mouth-watering steak at home can be worth a shot.”

Karl added: “With the hospitality industry, pubs and restaurants closed because of coronavirus incredible deals on meat to treat the family are on offer for shoppers whether on the high street or in big retailers.”

The event is part of a £1.2 million campaign to encourage people across Britain to create restaurant-style meals in their own homes using hindquarter cuts including the short loin, sirloin, rump.

It comes as the number expensive cuts being sold to restaurants dropped due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with consumers instead causing a surge in demand for beef mince at supermarkets.

This has resulted in more expensive cuts being used to create lower priced mince in a bid to keep up with supply.

Quality Meats Scotland chief executive Alan Clarke said: “This is a unique joint effort by AHDB, QMS and HCC which we hope will drive an uptake in steak and roasting joint sales in the run up to barbecue season.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved and create some amazing dishes in their own kitchens.”

The campaign is being funded from the £3.5 million fund of AHDB red meat levies ring-fenced for collaborative projects which is managed by the three GB meat levy bodies – AHDB, HCC and QMS.