Aberdeen charity’s reopens fundraising cafe after seven month Covid-19 closure

An Aberdeen charity’s coffee shop is to open today for the first time in seven months after closing its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie House’s Recharge Cafe in the Bon Accord Centre opened for business last April with 100% of the profits going towards the charity.

As well as food and drinks, it offers a changing space for families.

The Recharge Cafe has also secured new food suppliers with goods from JG Ross Bakers and The Breadmaker now available.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said they are “delighted” to be able to welcome customers back to the cafe.

She said: “The Recharge team are delighted to be welcoming back both loyal and new customers to the café today.

“We are very much looking forward to having our doors open again and offering a fantastic new variety of food and drink for everyone to enjoy from JG Ross Bakers and The Breadmaker.

“Following feedback and listening to our customers we have also implemented fixed prices in the café. Currently, life is confusing enough, so the new simplified pricing means that all customers have to do is pay for the fantastic food and drink on offer, sit back and relax with family and friends.

“We have ensured that we have the best safety measures in place so that our customers can not only feel safe but can gain a sense of normality while they enjoy a catch up with friends and loved ones over coffee and cake. Equally our customers can grab a quick bite to eat and take-away to enjoy at their own leisure.”

With all of the cafe’s profits going towards Charlie House, which supports children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, Susan said it is important to back the charity.

She said it was vital to reopen the cafe as they look to fill a gap in their finances following the last few months.

Susan said: “Your lunch, snack or coffee break purchase with us will make a difference to local families. ReCHarge is a local café where a cup of coffee really can help change lives.

“As many will recognise and understand, the past six months have been a hugely challenging time for all, and it has been incredibly difficult for charities to ensure that vital funds still continue to come in.

“We have seen an 84% increase in the demand for our services but a 70% decrease in our income against last year. The reopening of ReCHarge Café will help to support this significant shortfall in funds and enable on-going vital support now and in the future. The team look forward to greeting both well-known faces and first-time visitors.”

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord Centre Manager welcomed Charlie House back to the mall.

He said: “We are pleased to welcome the ReCHarge team back to Bon Accord. It is great to offer our customers the chance to stop by and support Charlie House whilst they enjoy a coffee or lunch. Recharge can be found on our upper mall, next to Game.”

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10 am – 4 pm and Sunday 11 am – 4 pm.

To find out more about the cafe visit https://bit.ly/34zGxxz