Aberdeen charity workers take on Kiltwalk to help tackle poverty

Aberdeen charity workers are getting ready to go the extra mile to raise cash to help tackle poverty.

The workers, volunteers and supporters of Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) will take part in Kiltwalk Aberdeen on June 2.

The team of 25 volunteers will walk different distances, adding up to a total of 314 miles to raise funds and help the charity work towards tackling poverty.

Twelve members will do five miles each, seven will take on the 14-mile long ‘Big Stroll’ and six have put their names down for the marathon length.

To donate visit: bit.ly/2YgNpLA