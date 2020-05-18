Aberdeen charity wins national award for mental health campaign

An Aberdeen charity has won a national award for a campaign to help youngsters deal with mental health issues.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust had two campaigns, StreetWise and Project 51, shortlisted as finalists in the 2020 National StreetGames awards in the Mental Health and Wellbeing and Engaging Women and Girls categories respectively.

The Streetwise Campaign is a section on the trust’s website which takes concerns raised by young people and expands their awareness of them.

It helps the charity support participants towards a variety of methods that would suit them best to get support, be it face-to-face, anonymous, online chat or just information on the support they need when they need it the most.

The award winners were due to be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool but were postponed due to coronavirus. But the winners have now been revealed via a virtual ceremony, with StreetWise being recognised with an award.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this national award.

“The StreetWise campaign is still in its infancy and to have it recognised in this manner so soon is a proud moment for all involved. It’s vitally important young people receive the correct support in a manner they want and the StreetWise campaign does just that.”

With cuts appearing across many organisations the Streetsport team found themselves being asked more and more questions around mental health from young people and that the participants felt they were running out of places left to seek support.

To help combat this and ensure they are able to help both participants and also staff and volunteers Streetsport worked in partnership with Robert Gordon University (RGU) to introduce two online platforms called StreetWise and SilverCloud that ensure the right material and approaches are in place for everyone.

Silvercloud platform, which is self-directed and offers a choice of cognitive behavioural therapy programmes on depression, anxiety, stress and body image to help staff and students get support before they reach crisis point.

Filippo Antoniazzi, director of student life at RGU, said: “RGU has a long-standing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its staff and students.

“The Silvercloud platform ensures RGU staff and students have access to support wherever and whenever they need it. This linked with Streetsports’ StreetWise campaign means the Denis Law Legacy Trust and RGU can work together to deliver quick support and in an innovative way to all people involved in the programme.”

All full-time staff at the trust have also attended training courses to become qualified mental health first aiders, and coaches and volunteers have attended awareness training.

Mark Lawrie, CEO StreetGames, said: “The StreetGames annual awards celebrate those people and organisations who have made an outstanding contribution to their communities, and the Denis Law Legacy Trust is a fantastic example of that.

“Their StreetWise campaign is doing incredible work to support children and young people with their mental wellbeing, and offers meaningful support when it is most needed.

“The Denis Law Legacy Trust and RGU are making a real difference to the lives of young people across Aberdeen, and we are delighted to celebrate their efforts with this award.”

Denis Law CBE, patron of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “The Team up in Aberdeen do such a great job for the communities and in particular the young people living in Aberdeen. I’m very proud of them all. It’s great to hear they have been recognised with this national award.”