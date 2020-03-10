Aberdeen charity VSA praised as it marks 150 years of caring and compassion

An Aberdeen charity is marking 150 years of helping the city’s most vulnerable people.

VSA was founded as the Association for Improving the Condition of the Poor on March 10 1870.

Since then, it has grown to provide social care for thousands of children and adults with additional support or mental health needs.

The charity was set up with the aim of improving the lives of the worst-off families in the city by providing the best of care and supporting individuals and communities to fulfil their potential.

And VSA, which now operates 47 sites across Aberdeen and employs more than 600 people, is still delivering on many of its original promises a century and a half later.

Chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “This year is about recognising our past, but also looking at the foundations we can lay for future generations to come.

“It’s hugely exciting and it’s a major milestone to have been around for this length of time.

“We are very proud to have had an impact on our local community. There are not many organisations our size which could still be called local charities.

“A lot of the reason we are still here 150 years on is down to the generosity of the local people.

“People can see VSA invests in the community it is a part of.”

Among VSA’s initiatives is the new £3.2 million Abergeldie Unit, a residential centre for those with mental health problems which is currently under construction.

Kenneth said: “We’re changing lives by providing the building.

“There has been a fantastic level of support for the project from the community.”

The charity provides services for older people, offering care at home services, activity centres and weekend day care. It also has a residential school for younger vulnerable people, housing support for young adults and vocational training to equip people with skills and placements to help them gain employment.

The social care charity offers a respite service to support unpaid and informal carers too, helping nearly 11,000 carers in the city last year.

A number of events are planned to celebrate the anniversary.

A civic reception, which was planned for this week, and the charity’s Sing Sing Sing event at the end of March, have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the events are set to be rescheduled for later in the year.

And businesses across the city were due to mark the occasion by hosting tea parties.

Kenneth added: “We are hugely excited we have got the opportunity to thank the people of Aberdeen for their support. We are very appreciative of all the support we get from the community.”

When VSA was founded in 1870, the charity welcomed Queen Victoria as its patron.

Since then, five monarchs have filled the role – and the latest, Queen Elizabeth II, has written to the charity to congratulate it on reaching the milestone anniversary.

She wrote: “I was pleased to be reminded of the care, support and services offered by the organisation to vulnerable children and adults living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I send my best wishes to all concerned for an enjoyable afternoon and a most memorable and successful year marking this significant milestone in the history of VSA.”

The impact of the charity over its 150-year history was praised by city councillor Martin Greig and Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

Mr Greig said: “We are truly fortunate to have benefited from the caring and compassionate activities of this remarkable organisation.

“The anniversary is an opportunity to give thanks and celebrate their wonderful commitment to the needs of local individuals and families.”

Mr Stewart added: “It’s amazing VSA has been at the heart of delivering care to our city’s most poor and vulnerable people for that length of time. I hope they’re able to carry on their great work for many more years to come.”