Aberdeen charity volunteer John recognised for work

A charity worker has been recognised for helping to combat loneliness in Aberdeen.

John Gall, 60, from Nigg, accompanied a friend who was hoping to volunteer as a driver eight years ago for Contact the Elderly, and ended up offering to help out.

The charity hosts free afternoon tea parties for socially isolated older people.

Since then, he has become an advocate for the charity and has now been recognised with a Marsh Christian Trust Award.

John said: “I get great satisfaction from my volunteering as I know the good it does for the drivers.

“The award came as a pleasant surprise but I like to think it is for all the volunteers as it’s a little awkward being singled out when there are so many people who make our Sunday afternoons happen.”

