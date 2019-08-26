Aberdeen charity urges people to sign up for fundraising walk at north-east castle

A fundraising charity walk will return for a third year this week.

The 15-mile Clan Walk will be held at Crathes Castle.

And this year it will also include a three-mile trek for families with children, as well as older people.

It will take place on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm and will raise funds for Clan Cancer Support.

There will also be a family fun day at the historic castle with inflatables, entertainment and refreshments from stalls, including Mexican-inspired food truck MacoTaco, handmade burgers and snacks and coffee from Cafe2U.

To sign up visit bit.ly/2Mo2EBe

