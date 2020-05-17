Aberdeen charity urges people to join letter writing campaign

An Aberdeen charity which supports those who are homeless or vulnerable has launched a letter writing campaign to mark mental health week.

Aberdeen Cyrenians hopes the new initiative will help ease loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic.

It marks part of its I’m Thinking of You… campaign, with north-east residents asked to send a message online which will then be passed on to someone who is vulnerable.

The letters will be delivered as part of its regular weekday, no-contact service.

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “For people who are homeless, rough sleeping and in crisis, the changes to everyday life brought about by lockdown have been particularly difficult – moving your life indoors when you don’t have a permanent address is difficult; staying connected when you don’t have a device is impossible; battling your mental health, alcohol and substance issues alongside coronavirus anxiety is utterly overwhelming.

“We know from feedback we’ve received that many of our service users are finding this time really challenging – there are some who are experiencing extreme worry around continuing food and financial support for themselves and their families, as well as fear and loneliness when they are self-isolating.

“We wanted to do something to help combat this loneliness and boost mental wellbeing during this difficult time and receiving a kind and thoughtful message is a really good way to do this.”

Anyone can take part in the campaign, and letters can take any form.

Mental Health Week runs from Monday until Sunday, May 24.

Hosted by Mental Health Foundation, this year’s theme has been chosen as kindness.

They can be submitted via the charity’s website, at www.weareac.org/thinkingofyou

Community and events fundraiser Bryony Shepherd added: “In the past we’ve had people write Christmas cards to our service users to send a message of cheer to someone who may be lonely at that time of year, and it really does make a difference, so we wanted to do something similar to keep spirits high by sending some positive messages now.

“Writing to someone is a really good way to boost someone else’s spirits, and your own – and we’d encourage people to be as creative as they like with this, including things like poems, drawings, recipes, and maybe even TV recommendations.

“Lockdown has been a really difficult period for everyone, and we hope encouraging a sense of connection and community will make getting over this hurdle a little easier, as everyone likes to know someone is thinking of them.”