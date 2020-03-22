Aberdeen charity turns to WhatsApp and video to help people during coronavirus outbreak

An Aberdeen family support charity is turning to WhatsApp and video messaging to continue helping people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic as people continue to self-isolate.

Home-Start Aberdeen, which supports families to prevent crisis and breakdown, is adapting to the difficulties posed by coronavirus by stopping face-to-face meeting and instead using technology.

Team leader Cathy Beattie said: “Our role is to help families with young children living in Aberdeen and amid these times that need for help is going to be greater than ever.

“We have spoken directly to all our families this week and our volunteers will be providing support through phone calls, video messaging, and utilising tools such as WhatsApp, social media and email to keep connected until we are able to start home-visiting again.”