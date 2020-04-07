Aberdeen charity triples food pack production due to surging demand

An Aberdeen-based charity has tripled its production of food packs to cope with the ongoing pandemic.

Social Bite has continued to open its cafes around Scotland to help feed the homeless and those in need during these trying times.

Staff members at the charity have been working hard to continue to create lunch packages which includes a sandwich, bag of crisps, juice and a piece of fruit.

At its Union Street branch, they are creating 600 of those parcels a day, which is up from the 200 they were making during the start of the outbreak.

Co-founder Josh Littlejohn highlighted how much of an increase in demand they were facing each week of the pandemic.

He said: “We have tripled our output of food packages to meet the needs of how many people are approaching us every day.

“Before, we were making around 200 a day in Aberdeen, but now that has gone up to 600 and our repurposed staff are helping with that as much as they can.

“They are getting distributed in different ways day-on-day, including being delivered to their doors or handed out at the cafe.

“The cafe is open 2-4pm every day so those in need can come in and take them away for themselves.”

Social Bite is one of the charities involved in the the AC2U campaign, which is supported by the Evening Express and Original FM.

It has partnered up with Cfine, Aberdeen Foyer and Aberdeen Cyrenians to help people struggling in the north-east.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The aim is to get as many essentials delivered across the north-east as possible each day.

Josh hailed the collaboration as going “very well” so far in that they are managing to reach hundreds of people in need every day.

He said: “It’s great to see all the partners working so well together and meeting that increased demand across the north-east.

“So far, we can see how far we have reached in the amount of thanks we are getting from those we have helped.

“We are helping everyone we can, from the homeless to the elderly and to people who have recently lost their job and have no savings to fall back on.

“We’ve also seen quite a lot of children, and delivered food to primary schools for kids who are missing out on the free lunches.”

Social Bite recently received a £500,000 cash boost from the Scottish Government which will go towards creating more food parcels to hand out.

They will fund 3,000 a day, although the charity is creating 1,000 more than that daily.

Social Bite has plans in place to help out for three months during the pandemic but will adjust these accordingly to whatever happens.

Josh said: “The staff in Aberdeen come in first thing in the morning and then create the food parcels and ready them for delivery.

“Then the cafe opens at 2pm and we start handing them out to those in need and process all the donations.

“That is repeated every day until we return to normality, whatever that may be.”

Social Bite has a JustGiving page on its website, where they take in donations to help create food parcels and help those in need.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)