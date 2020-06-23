Aberdeen charity to host virtual fundraiser

A children’s charity is hosting a virtual girls night in to raise funds and awareness for vulnerable youngsters across the north-east.

Befriend a Child are behind the event which will involve a number for hair and beauty professionals from the city taking part.

Their contribution will comprise of live tutorials and demonstrations, downloadable tips and tricks from experts and games for groups of friends to take part in.

Hannah Adams, marketing and communications manager for Befriend A Child said the online fundraiser will be a busy night.

She said: “We have had a brilliant response from local businesses who have been very keen to be involved and we have such an amazing schedule packed with live hair and beauty demonstrations, tutorials and tips supplied by experts in their field.

“The event is ideal for friend groups who haven’t been able to link up during lockdown to do something a fun and a bit different, and for those who are looking to learn new skills, find out more about what local businesses have on offer and to help them leave lockdown as fabulously as they entered.”

It takes place via a closed Facebook group on Friday, June 26 at 7pm and costs £5 to join.

To find out more visit https://bit.ly/2V54GIs