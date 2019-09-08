Aberdeen charity to host sleep out in shopping centre car park

Homeless help charity Aberdeen Cyrenians will hold a fundraising sleep out in a multi-storey car park next month.

Dozens of people are expected to brave the elements overnight to raise money to support homelessness services in the city.

Participants will spend the night of Friday October 11 in level two of the car park at Union Square, with just a sleeping bag and some cardboard for comfort.

Kate Loades, Aberdeen Cyrenians fundraising manager, said: “The sleep out will give people the opportunity to experience what it is like to sleep outdoors and go without heating and a comfy bed.

“We’d love as many people to get involved as possible – individuals are welcome as well as groups, teams of co-workers and friends.”

For more information, contact Kate at fundraising@aberdeen-cyrenians.org or 01224 625732.