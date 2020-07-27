Aberdeen charity to host city wide treasure hunt

A children’s charity is hosting a treasure hunt to raise funds for vulnerable youngsters across the north-east.

Befriend a Child, who support disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen, are organising the event, which will take place across the Granite City on Saturday August 15 from 10am to 6pm.

The event is suitable for all ages. It will involve members of the public being tasked with deciphering clues to figure out destinations across the city centre, and take on interactive challenges, capture pictures, recreate scenes, and more.

A number of fantastic prizes are up for grabs. A minimum of £5 must be donated to the charity in order to participate in the treasure hunt.

The first clues will be released on the day of the event.

To find out more information, visit the Aberdeen City Treasure Hunt event page on Facebook or email info@befriendachild.org.uk