Aberdeen charity to host Christmas fair to help children living in Kenya

A Christmas fair will take place in Aberdeen to help raise funds for children living in Kenya.

Aberdeen-based charity Gathimba Edwards will host the event on Sunday at Aberdeen Arts Centre from 10am until 2pm.

It is the second year running the charity has hosted a fair which is also open to local crafters.

A spokeswoman for Gathimba Edwards said: “We have 15 local businesses joining us at the event to sell their own products, then all the money made on the door and from the Gathimba Edward Foundation stalls, games and Christmas raffle will be divided.”

A total of 80% of the profits will help projects in Kenya to support children’s education and shelter needs.

A further 10% will go towards children in the north-east with disabilities through the Neil Jaffrey Initiative, and the final 10% will go to the Aberdeen Arts Centre.