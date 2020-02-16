Aberdeen charity to host auction and dinner dance

An Aberdeen charity which focuses on developing the skills of employability of individuals with learning disabilities is holding an auction and dinner dance to raise funds.

The Breadmaker offers training to adults with learning disabilities with the goal of helping them become more employable by getting hands-on experience with customers and gaining valuable workplace skills through an apprenticeship.

Th event takes place at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Friday, April 17. Tickets can be booked by calling 01224 641520 or emailing theresa.thebreadmaker@gmail.com

