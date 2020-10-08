Aberdeen charity to hold series of fundraising activities for youngsters

An Aberdeen-based charity is to host a series of fundraising activities for kids over the October holidays.

The Gathimba Edwards Foundation aims to provide as many Kenyan children as possible with the opportunity of a bright future.

Running from October 12 to October 16, The charity’s 5 Days of Fun challenges will see children aged five to 12 go head to head in a series of fun challenges.

Tasks include writing a 50-word story, making an animal with five items from your house, drawing a famous piece of art, and doing start jumps and keepie uppies.

Entry fees are £3 for each challenge and all funds raised will help to pay for school textbooks and workbooks for 77 children in Kenya.

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to share their child’s challenge submissions on Facebook by tagging Gathimba Edwards Foundation.

To find out more about 5 Days of Fun, or to get involved, go to https://bit.ly/3jA0KJQ