Aberdeen charity to discuss impact of lockdown on mental health

Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) are hosting an online discussion today, to discuss the impact of living under lockdown.

Chief Executive of MHA, Astrid Whyte, will be offering advice on how to survive the lockdown.

She will also be joined by fellow director, Graeme Kinghorn, and the pair will speak on how to look after yourself during the crisis.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The event will also mark mental health awareness week, which is taking place this week.

The annual event aims to drive conversation on mental health, which can still be seen as a taboo.

Another topic of discussion will be the importance of kindness, which is the key theme of this year’s mental health awareness week.

It will be held today from 6pm-7pm.

To register for the free event, visit https://bit.ly/2Tn7RtZ